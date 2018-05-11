Top Stories
Photo: Maryanne Demasi, via Twitter

No misconduct for controversial scientist

By: Loren Smith in Industry & Research, Research News, Top Stories, Workforce May 11, 2018 0

Maryanne Demasi has been cleared of academic misconduct by an inquiry commissioned by her alma mater: the University of Adelaide.

