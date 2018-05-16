How technology is facilitating marketing growth

With its strong contributions to brand awareness and overall consumer uptake, marketing has evolved into a powerhouse industry. The department is no longer on the fringe of the office, and the work is, more often than not, kept in-house. As 91 per cent of companies have noted the integral relationship between quality marketing and their brand, the importance of chief marketing officers and the marketing team is increasingly recognised.

Undeniably, the game-changing influence of digital technology has played a key role in the current optimism of the sector. Digital marketing is now a must for any brand hoping to be successful in the long-term. Even brands who have traditionally been resistant to relying on marketing are coming to the table. Marketing is now increasingly integrated with other previously separate departments, particularly IT.

As consumers move even more completely online, the retail and service delivery opportunities call for cooperation between those who make the products available online, and those who market them to the consumers. The result has been an upsurge in demand for those with marketing skills, particularly in the digital sphere. Deloitte Access Economics research has predicted a 2.2 per cent rise in the marketing sector over the next five years alone, almost double that of the overall workforce.

Industry insiders have noted that data analytics will play a key role in the future of marketing, as businesses scramble to get an edge over their competitors. Internet-driven data now forms not only the starting point of a marketing campaign, but is also one of the key measures of its success. Therefore, the sector promises a vast array of opportunities to those who can embrace the increasing role information and communication technology plays in marketing and leadership roles.

Of course, digital skills are not the only attributes marketing leaders of tomorrow will need. With social media spending on marketing campaigns still increasing exponentially, the challenge is no longer simply being seen, but being seen to be original. For this, you’ll need a healthy dose of creativity, and the ability to think outside the box. The ability to combine all these will make you a highly competitive graduate in this dynamic marketplace. It’s skills like these, and so much more, with which an online Master of Marketing can equip you, to deliver the most successful and innovative outcomes within your team and organisation.

Deloitte has noted that those in the marketing sphere with postgraduate marketing degrees look set to earn upwards of $150,000 by 2021. Not only that, the leadership and networking opportunities available at tertiary institutions, such as RMIT University, produce valuable workplace-ready skills that will help you on your way to implementing the next big thing.

With increasing budgets likely to see a rise in hiring opportunities in the marketing sector, the future is bright for marketing graduates.