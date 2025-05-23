On Campus
‘Strategically incoherent’: Why are universities cutting languages?
The Australian government has a commitment to strengthen ties in Indonesia as some of its universities prepare to cut multiple language courses
The University of Tasmania’s (UTAS) move to cut its Indonesian language program amid plummeting enrolments has been described as “shortsighted” and “strategically incoherent” by a long-running provider of study tours to the Southeast Asian country.
