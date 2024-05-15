Top Stories
HEDx Podcast: How universities can stand out – Episode 118

By: Martin Betts and Deborah Johnston in Features, Opinion, Podcasts, Radio+TV, Top Stories May 15, 2024

Professor Paul Harpur speaks on a HEDx panel. Picture: Supplied/HEDx

This week, Deborah Johnston (pictured above), deputy vice-chancellor of academic framework at London South Bank University, sits down with host Martin Betts to make her case for more inclusive universities with a skills-based agenda.

Dr Johnston explains how universities can stand out from the crowd and be freed from excessive regulation.

The pair is joined by civil rights researcher and disability advocate Professor Paul Harpur from the University of Queensland.

Dr Johnston is an economics graduate of Cambridge University, with a PhD in Economics from SOAS University in London. Her academic work has focused on inequality and poverty, and she is passionate about the power of education to change people’s opportunities in life.

