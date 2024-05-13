Top Stories
Home | Industry & Research | La Trobe closes research-to-practice teaching gap
Professor Joanna Barbousas is the Dean of Education at La Trobe University. Picture: Supplied

La Trobe closes research-to-practice teaching gap

By: Erin Morley in Industry & Research, Top Stories May 13, 2024 0

Students at La Trobe University's school of education will attend webinars that will teach them the 'science of learning' amid mandatory changes to universities' initial teacher coursework.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue