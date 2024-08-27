Top Stories
Home | International Education | International student cap set to 270,000 for 2025 calendar year
The federal education minister has released the international student cap numbers for next year. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Martin Ollman

International student cap set to 270,000 for 2025 calendar year

By: Erin Morley and NCA Newswire in International Education, Top Stories August 27, 2024 0

Education Minister Jason Clare yesterday released the hotly anticipated number of international students the tertiary education sector will be able to enrol in 2025, cutting current enrolments by 20,000 places.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue