Top Stories
Home | Analysis | HEDx Podcast: Nursing education opportunities in Australia – Episode 132

HEDx Podcast: Nursing education opportunities in Australia – Episode 132

By: Martin Betts in Analysis, Faculty Focus, Podcasts, Radio+TV, Top Stories August 28, 2024 0

Chris Hill. Picture: Supplied/HEDx

This week Martin Betts talks to Chris Hill, chief strategy officer and head of Asia Pacific at Cintana, an education consultant that partners with Arizona State University. Mr Hill shares his experience of pioneering new models of private investment and online education.

He talks about how local providers can work in partnership with higher education, particularly in relation to the benefit this can bring to domestic and international student nurses.

Do you have an idea for a story?
Email [email protected]

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

Tagged with:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue