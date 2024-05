HEDx Podcast: For how long will we ask what to do with AI? – Episode 119

Chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh Professor Joan Gabel says that asking "What are we going to do with artificial intelligence?" will eventually become as absurd as the question "What are we going to do with the internet?".

She joins Martin Betts on this week's HEDx podcast to outline how her university is engaging with technology and industry partners to drive learning and innovation through AI.