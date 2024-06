HEDx Podcast: How ed-tech can help universities financially – Episode 122

The political and funding climate for universities are, in some nations, reaching crisis point.

Co-chief executive of student support company Vygo Joel di Trapani joins Martin Betts this week to talk about the impact of ed-tech on university's bank balances.

Joel and Martin Betts question the challenges facing the sector globally, and reflect on how technology may provide some solutions.