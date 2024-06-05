HEDx Podcast: QUT chancellor on university deficits – Episode 121

Chancellor of the Queensland University of Technology and leading Australian businesswoman Ann Sherry AO joins Martin Betts this week to outline a shakeup of the sector that would better serve students and staff.
University deficits and a softened domestic student market are challenges that need to be met with updated employment practices and organisational incentives, she says.
She sees a future of fewer universities, partnerships with TAFE and other new structures that need to be tested.
