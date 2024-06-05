Top Stories
Home | Analysis | HEDx Podcast: QUT chancellor on university deficits – Episode 121

HEDx Podcast: QUT chancellor on university deficits – Episode 121

By: Martin Betts and Ann Sherry in Analysis, Opinion, Opinion, Podcasts, Policy & Reform, Radio+TV, Top Stories June 5, 2024 0

Chancellor of the Queensland University of Technology and leading Australian businesswoman Ann Sherry AO joins Martin Betts this week to outline a shakeup of the sector that would better serve students and staff.

University deficits and a softened domestic student market are challenges that need to be met with updated employment practices and organisational incentives, she says.

She sees a future of fewer universities, partnerships with TAFE and other new structures that need to be tested.

Do you have an idea for a story?
Email [email protected]

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

Tagged with:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue