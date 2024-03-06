Top Stories
HEDx Podcast: Are universities productive? – Episode 107

HEDx Podcast: Are universities productive? – Episode 107

By: Martin Betts and Deborah Wince Smith in Analysis, Industry & Research, Podcasts, Radio+TV, Top Stories March 6, 2024

Chief executive of a United States leadership organisation, the Council on Competitiveness, Deborah Wince-Smith sits down with HEDx's Martin Betts in today's episode to discuss technological innovation.

She was a senior U.S. government official, as the first Senate-confirmed assistant secretary for technology policy in the U.S. Department of Commerce, and assistant director for International Affairs in the Reagan White House.

She is spearheading global efforts towards technological transformation in the Universities Research Leadership Forum of the Global Forum for Competitiveness Councils.

The Council on Competitiveness is a coalition of CEOs, university presidents, labor leaders and national laboratory directors, committed to driving U.S. competitiveness.

