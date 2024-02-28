Top Stories
Home | Top Stories | Shaping Australia awards spotlight universities’ nation-building role
Amanpreet Kaur, a bachelor of teaching student at La Trobe University, with a class. The university has an innovative Nexus program to improve the standard of teacher training. Picture: NCA Nwswire/Arsineh Houspian

Shaping Australia awards spotlight universities’ nation-building role

By: Tim Dodd in Top Stories, Workforce February 28, 2024 0

A fire-retardant paint to save homes from bushfires and an easy-to-use blood sugar indicator that will change the lives of people with diabetes are among the transformative university projects honoured in the inaugural Shaping Australia awards.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue