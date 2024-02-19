Monash uni increases parking prices at four campuses

Monash University has boosted the cost of surge pricing for parking at its four campuses, with staff claiming they will have to fork out hundreds of dollars more to drive to work.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
Monash University has boosted the cost of surge pricing for parking at its four campuses, with staff claiming they will have to fork out hundreds of dollars more to drive to work.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.