HEDx Podcast: How inclusive are our universities? – Episode 102

It is orientation week at many universities across Australia, where staff and students tell new students fond stories of how their 'uni experience' transformed their lives. Not everyone has such stories to tell.

Welcoming Universities is an organisation that advocates for an inclusive culture in tertiary education where every student is made to feel like they belong.

In this week's podcast, coordinator of Welcoming Universities Cate Gilpin and former University of Melbourne People of Colour Committee officer Mohamed Omer tell their startling experiences of being a at university.

They share times where racist, discriminatory behaviour overwhelmed their university experience, in the hope they can help make campus a more welcoming place.

Several Australian universities have signed up to participate in Welcoming Universities initiatives including Bond University, Charles Darwin University, Latrobe University, the University of Melbourne, UNSW, the University of Wollongong (UOW), Victoria University and Western Sydney University.

The Australian Universities Accord consultation conducted throughout 2023 has set out to improve equity, but their processes may be flawed.

Its interim report consultation period was over three weeks mid-semester when most students and staff were too busy to participate.

There were also no students on the report panel, which was a mistake at worst and an oversight at best.

Many tertiary institutions enforce a 'zero tolerance' policy of discrimination, but until disadvantaged students are at the forefront of those conversations, little is likely to change.

There is real concern that when the final report is released this later this month, not much will change to help promote and welcome diversity on campus.