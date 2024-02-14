Griffith uni halfway to its $125m philanthropy goal

Queensland's Griffith University says its under-the-radar $125m philanthropy campaign is on track to reach its goal by next year, in time for the university’s 50th anniversary.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
Queensland's Griffith University says its under-the-radar $125m philanthropy campaign is on track to reach its goal by next year, in time for the university’s 50th anniversary.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.