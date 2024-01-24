University of Canberra vice-chancellor Paddy Nixon resigns

University of Canberra vice-chancellor Paddy Nixon has unexpectedly resigned from his post for personal reasons, after less than four years in the role.

The university said last Thursday that Professor Nixon had stepped down from the position and deputy vice-chancellor (research and enterprise) Lucy Johnston was now running the university.

In a statement Professor Nixon said it had been an “absolute privilege” to hold the role since he commenced in April 2020.

“The university has come so far in the last four, very challenging, years. For personal reasons, I am taking a career break,” Professor Nixon said.

His departure coincides with the arrival of the University of Canberra’s new chancellor, former senior public servant Lisa Paul, who has just commenced her role as chair of the university’s council – its top governing body.

Ms Paul said that Professor Nixon had arrived in the job at the start of the Covid pandemic and “successfully navigated its challenges by protecting both jobs and student learning”.

She thanked Professor Nixon “for his contribution to the university’s successes”.

“For example, we have been rated first in the world for reducing inequalities, two years running. I also note Professor Nixon’s commitment to advancing First Nations Peoples,” Ms Paul said.

Professor Nixon is the current chair of a seven member university grouping – the Innovative Research Universities – and will need to relinquish that position.

The university said it would begin a global search as soon as possible to find Professor Nixon’s successor.