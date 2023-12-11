Top Stories
Home | Top Stories | Monash uni appoints new VC
Professor Sharon Pickering. Picture: Supplied / Monash University

Monash uni appoints new VC

By: Erin Morley in Top Stories, VC's corner December 11, 2023 0

The Monash University Council appointed human trafficking and gender-based violence expert Professor Sharon Pickering as its 10th vice-chancellor and president last Wednesday.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue