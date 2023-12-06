The SpIRIT nanosatellite lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on 2 December 2023 at 05:19am. Picture: Supplied / UniMelb
Melbourne uni launches nanosatellite into space
By: Erin Morley
in Technology, Top Stories
December 6, 2023
The University of Melbourne (UniMelb) launched a nanosatellite into space last Saturday, in partnership with the Italian Space Agency, which is carrying an X-ray detector that will search for gamma rays among the stars.
