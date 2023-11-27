Top Stories
'Making sense of the land by looking at the sky:' Indigenous students at NASA
NISA cohort with the Monash Nova Rover during their space bootcamp before they headed off to NASA. Picture: Supplied / Monash University

‘Making sense of the land by looking at the sky:’ Indigenous students at NASA

By: Erin Morley November 27, 2023

Six Indigenous students from Monash University's National Indigenous Space Academy (NISA) are completing a 10-week internship at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California.

