NISA cohort with the Monash Nova Rover during their space bootcamp before they headed off to NASA. Picture: Supplied / Monash University
‘Making sense of the land by looking at the sky:’ Indigenous students at NASA
By: Erin Morley
in International Education, Top Stories
November 27, 2023
Six Indigenous students from Monash University's National Indigenous Space Academy (NISA) are completing a 10-week internship at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California.
