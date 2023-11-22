Professor Andrew Norton argues a Tertiary Education Commission is likely to over regulate funding, leading to a reduction in student choice. Picture: Aaron Francis, News Corp Australia.
Labor’s centralised higher education system poses risks, says Andrew Norton
By: Tim Dodd
November 22, 2023
Labor’s higher education reforms risk producing a technocratic system that will mire universities in bureaucracy and produce graduates who do not match Australia’s economic needs, according to researcher Andrew Norton.
