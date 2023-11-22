Top Stories
Home | News | Labor’s centralised higher education system poses risks, says Andrew Norton
Professor Andrew Norton argues a Tertiary Education Commission is likely to over regulate funding, leading to a reduction in student choice. Picture: Aaron Francis, News Corp Australia.

Labor’s centralised higher education system poses risks, says Andrew Norton

By: Tim Dodd in News, On Campus, Policy & Reform, Top Stories November 22, 2023 0

Labor’s higher education reforms risk producing a technocratic system that will mire universities in bureaucracy and produce graduates who do not match Australia’s economic needs, according to researcher Andrew Norton.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue