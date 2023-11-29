Top Stories
Home | Analysis | HEDx Podcast: Zero wasted potential in a war for talent
Employers are no longer just seeking skilled graduates; they’re constantly looking for ways to upskill and reskill their current workforce.

HEDx Podcast: Zero wasted potential in a war for talent

By: Martin Betts, Dr Nora Koslowski and Siobhan Savage in Analysis, Opinion, Top Stories, Workforce November 29, 2023 0

The ongoing battle of skills shortages and the war for talent has created an environment requiring greater workforce intelligence. It is an environment where workforce strategy and AI converge to meet a need for workforce management optimisation.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue