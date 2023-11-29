Employers are no longer just seeking skilled graduates; they’re constantly looking for ways to upskill and reskill their current workforce.
HEDx Podcast: Zero wasted potential in a war for talent
By: Martin Betts, Dr Nora Koslowski and Siobhan Savage
November 29, 2023
The ongoing battle of skills shortages and the war for talent has created an environment requiring greater workforce intelligence. It is an environment where workforce strategy and AI converge to meet a need for workforce management optimisation.
