Top Stories
Home | News | Role models for inclusive education
Dr Paul Harpur and his guide dog Sean. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen, News Corp Australia.

Role models for inclusive education

By: Martin Betts and Associate Professor Paul Harpur in News, On Campus, Opinion, Policy & Reform, Top Stories October 11, 2023 0

Lived experience gives you an authentic understanding of what exclusion feels like, and it's important to harness that understanding to generate advocates for change.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue