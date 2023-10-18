HEDx Podcast: Will higher ed embrace learning technology? – Episode 90

Alessandro di Lullo (pictured below), co-founder of global EdTech investor Supercharger Ventures, joins Dr Nora Koslowski of MBS and Martin Betts of HEDx on the podcast.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Alessandro di Lullo (pictured below), co-founder of global EdTech investor Supercharger Ventures, joins Dr Nora Koslowski of MBS and Martin Betts of HEDx on the podcast.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.