Dr Iris Depaz, Professor Carolyn Evans and Acting Deputy Director General Mark Tierney at the opening of the Translational Science Hub. Picture: Supplied / Sanofi
Gold Coast welcomes new vaccine research hub
By: Erin Morley
in On Campus, Research News, Top Stories
October 30, 2023
The Gold Coast campus of Griffith University opened its new biomedical research and development centre earlier this month, which will research and develop vaccines for illnesses including chlamydia, acne and some cancers.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login