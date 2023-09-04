The mismatch between HED and Australia’s evolving skills needs￼

Consultation on the Universities Accord is now closed, and we will soon learn what the second-stage submissions have to say about the 70+ big and ‘spikey’ ideas.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Consultation on the Universities Accord is now closed, and we will soon learn what the second-stage submissions have to say about the 70+ big and ‘spikey’ ideas.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.