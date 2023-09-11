Top Stories
(L to R) AiLECS Co-Director AFP LSC Dr Janis Dalins, Monash Faculty of Information Technology Dean Professor Ann Nicholson, Monash Interim Vice-Chancellor Professor Susan Elliott, AiLECS Co-Director Associate Professor Campbell Wilson, AFP. Picture: supplied

Monash partners with AFP to expand AI research program

By: Erin Nixon in Industry & Research, News, Top Stories September 11, 2023 0

Monash University has received a $4.4m funding boost to enhance its partnership with the Australian Federal Police (AFP), to support its groundbreaking research into AI technology and combating digital crime.Funds from the Commonwealth

