(L to R) AiLECS Co-Director AFP LSC Dr Janis Dalins, Monash Faculty of Information Technology Dean Professor Ann Nicholson, Monash Interim Vice-Chancellor Professor Susan Elliott, AiLECS Co-Director Associate Professor Campbell Wilson, AFP. Picture: supplied
Monash partners with AFP to expand AI research program
By: Erin Nixon
in Industry & Research, News, Top Stories
September 11, 2023
Monash University has received a $4.4m funding boost to enhance its partnership with the Australian Federal Police (AFP), to support its groundbreaking research into AI technology and combating digital crime.Funds from the Commonwealth
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login