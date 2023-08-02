HEDx Podcast: Building a globally intentional university – Episode 80

Teri Cannon as Founding President of Minerva University reflects on the journey to build a different type of university that is intentionally global.

After 10 years of helping students from 130 countries learn in a rotation through 7 global locations in North and South America, Europe and Asia, Minerva as a private university has been named the world's most innovative university for the second year running by the World Universities with Real Impact rankings.

It does so with no campuses or owned buildings, no research and no facilities of any kind that do not focus on the student experience.

And it teaches global students to become global leaders with cities as places of learning and technology as a key enabler.