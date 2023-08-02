Go8 warns against international student levy

The Australian Universities Accord has proposed a tax on international student fees as a possible solution to better fund the nation's research capabilities and infrastructure.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
The Australian Universities Accord has proposed a tax on international student fees as a possible solution to better fund the nation's research capabilities and infrastructure.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.