Uni led consent education program given $1.1m

The Department of Justice has awarded over $10m in grants to non-profit organisations, supporting early intervention and response projects that address sexual violence.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
The Department of Justice has awarded over $10m in grants to non-profit organisations, supporting early intervention and response projects that address sexual violence.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.