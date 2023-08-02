Top Stories
Home | News | Uni led consent education program given $1.1m

Uni led consent education program given $1.1m

By: Erin Nixon in News, Top Stories August 2, 2023 0

The Department of Justice has awarded over $10m in grants to non-profit organisations, supporting early intervention and response projects that address sexual violence.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue