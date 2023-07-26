Top Stories
Home | News | HEDx Podcast: Sector leaders react to the Accord interim report – Episode 79
(L-R) Dr Ant Bagshaw, Professor Alex Zelinsky, Professor Theo Farrell and Professor Michelle Bellingan speak in a panel discussion at HEDX Sydney. Picture: Supplied.

HEDx Podcast: Sector leaders react to the Accord interim report – Episode 79

By: Martin Betts and Ant Bagshaw in News, Policy & Reform, Top Stories July 26, 2023 0

University Vice-Chancellors Bruce Dowton, Andrew Parfitt and Alex Zelinsky and Deputy VCs Clare Pollock, Theo Farrell, Merlin Crossley and Michelle Bellingan, as panellists at the HEDx conference in Sydney share "pithy" reactions to the interim report the day after its launch in Canberra.

Something for everyone in a shift from a market-led to a centrally-led combination of collaboration and competition.

Dr Ant Bagshaw of L.E.K. Consulting and Martin Betts as co-hosts, share a sense that the supply side has been offered many ideas while the demand side of planned growth has some issues that remain to be explored.

What do we all make of the interim report?

Do you have an idea for a story?
Email [email protected]

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue