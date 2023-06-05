Top Stories
Home | News | Rankings | Impact rankings: Western Sydney University ranks first worldwide
Picture: Sally Tsoutas.

Impact rankings: Western Sydney University ranks first worldwide

By: Emilie Lauer in Rankings, Top Stories June 5, 2023 0

For the second year, Western Sydney University has ranked first worldwide for its commitment to gender equality, wellbeing, climate action and global sustainability.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue