HEDx Podcast: Partnering with tech companies to deliver lifelong learning – Episode 76

Tiffany Wright as Director of Education for Microsoft ANZ outlines how tech companies offer opportunities for partnership in the global mission to make education available to all.

The future of work is being increasingly influenced by and disrupted by technology and digital skills are becoming more important.

Partnerships like that Microsoft has with UTS, Macquarie and TAFE NSW illustrate how a multi-sector dialogue can allow rapid technology advances to be mastered by HE providers and made available to lifelong learners.