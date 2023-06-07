Top Stories
HEDx Podcast: Leading the global charge towards competency-based lifelong learning – Episode 74

By: Martin Betts in Podcasts, Top Stories June 7, 2023 0

Michael Fung as Director of the Institute for the Future of Education at Tecnologico de Monterrey in Mexico, is the architect of the Skills Future lifelong learning strategy in Singapore.

He shares thoughts on the global move towards lifelong learning and a competency based approach to the future of higher education and its relevance to the Australian Universities Accord.

He shares lessons that are vital for us to hear in shaping the future of our HE system through once in a generation change.

