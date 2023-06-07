Top Stories
Margaret Gardner will conclusion of her role at Monash University on Friday 4 August. Picture: David Geraghty / The Australian.

Former Monash VC appointed Victorian Governor

By: Emilie Lauer June 7, 2023

Former Monash vice-chancellor Margaret Gardner AC has been appointed as Victoria's next Governor.

