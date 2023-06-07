Margaret Gardner will conclusion of her role at Monash University on Friday 4 August. Picture: David Geraghty / The Australian. Former Monash VC appointed Victorian Governor By: Emilie Lauer in News, Top Stories June 7, 2023 0 Former Monash vice-chancellor Margaret Gardner AC has been appointed as Victoria's next Governor. Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial. Membership Login Username or Email: Password: signup now | forgot password? Remember Me Get the news delivered straight to your inbox Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now