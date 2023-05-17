Top Stories
Home | Industry & Research | Uni of Melbourne researchers pave the way to augmented reality
Augmented reality can be overlayed on a motor cyclist’s helmet visor to enhance the rider’s real-time perception and interaction with their environment. Picture: KDH Design.

Uni of Melbourne researchers pave the way to augmented reality

By: Tim Dodd in Industry & Research, Top Stories May 17, 2023 0

A University of Melbourne research team has made the world’s first curved augmented reality ­display screens, a breakthrough which is expected to widen the use of AR technology in recreation and the workplace.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue