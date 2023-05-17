Augmented reality can be overlayed on a motor cyclist’s helmet visor to enhance the rider’s real-time perception and interaction with their environment. Picture: KDH Design.
Uni of Melbourne researchers pave the way to augmented reality
By: Tim Dodd
May 17, 2023
A University of Melbourne research team has made the world’s first curved augmented reality display screens, a breakthrough which is expected to widen the use of AR technology in recreation and the workplace.
