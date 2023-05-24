Top Stories
HEDx Podcast: The emerging population crisis and its impact on global universities – Episode 72

HEDx Podcast: The emerging population crisis and its impact on global universities – Episode 72

By: Martin Betts May 24, 2023

Data Scientist Stephen Shaw founded birthgap.org following his work surfacing the growing global gaps in birth rates from that required to sustain populations.

He has found that all countries will see a dramatic fall in future populations due to births falling below a replacement rate of 2.1.

He joins the HEDx podcast along with Professor Selena Bartlett, Professor of Neuroscience at QUT, to discuss how this phenomena impacts the future of universities and how it creates a structural shift from school leaver university populations toward lifelong learning needs and the opportunities this creates for global universities.

