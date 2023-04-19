Top Stories
Home | News | Millions of uni students to be hit with HECS-HELP debt increase
Deputy Greens leader Senator Mehreen Faruqi. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage.

Millions of uni students to be hit with HECS-HELP debt increase

By: Laura Mazzitelli in News, Top Stories April 19, 2023 0

Millions of university students may see their debt increase by thousands of dollars after a bill to pause HECS-HELP indexation was rejected by the Senate.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue