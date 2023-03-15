Universities are stepping up efforts to supply the skills needed to build, maintain and operate nuclear submarines. Picture: Richard Wainwright/NCA NewsWire.
Universities ramp up efforts in nuclear training
By: Tim Dodd
March 15, 2023
Australian universities have begun a pivot towards nuclear industry courses in what will be a decades-long effort to supply the skills required to build, operate and maintain a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.
