Picture: Anya Wotton/ANU.

ANU and Macquarie partnership

By: Emilie Lauer in News, Top Stories February 27, 2023 0

International undergraduates from ANU and Macquarie University will be able to study across both campuses as part of a new partnership between the two institutions.

