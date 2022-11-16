UTAS staff has ‘little confidence’ in leadership

University of Tasmania staff have expressed a lack of confidence in the institution’s leadership and future, in a major internal survey obtained by The Australian.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
University of Tasmania staff have expressed a lack of confidence in the institution’s leadership and future, in a major internal survey obtained by The Australian.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.