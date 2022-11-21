Top Stories
Picture: Gary Ramage/News Corp Australia.

‘Look to the future not the past’: Universities Accord underway

By: Emilie Lauer November 21, 2022

Labor's newly-announced Universities Accord will tackle equity, accessibility and casualisation in the nation's first major review of higher education policy since 2008.

