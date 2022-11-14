Top Stories
Medical researcher in the Genome Centre laboratory at Murdoch University, Perth, Australia.

ARC consultation papers released

By: Emilie Lauer November 14, 2022

Following the review of the Australian Research Council Act, the government is now seeking feedback from academics and researchers before its final report in March 2023.

