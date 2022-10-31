Top Stories
Around 16 per cent of staff from the University of Tasmania reported being food insecure, regularly skipping meals.

Food insecurity ‘the new normal’ on campus, study says

By: Emilie Lauer in News, Top Stories, Workforce October 31, 2022 0

One in six of academic staff and 42 per cent of students at the University of Tasmania experienced food insecurity in 2022, according to a new survey.

