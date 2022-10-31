Food insecurity ‘the new normal’ on campus, study says

One in six of academic staff and 42 per cent of students at the University of Tasmania experienced food insecurity in 2022, according to a new survey.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
One in six of academic staff and 42 per cent of students at the University of Tasmania experienced food insecurity in 2022, according to a new survey.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.