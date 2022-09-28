Top Stories
Home | Industry & Research | Review of science research priorities announced
Minister for Industry and Science, Ed Husic wants to revitalise Australia's science priorities. Picture: Martin Ollman / Getty Images.

Review of science research priorities announced

By: Emilie Lauer in Industry & Research, News, Top Stories September 28, 2022 0

The Federal Government has launched a review of the National Science and Research Priorities saying the current list put into place in 2015 by the then coalition government is now outdated. 

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue