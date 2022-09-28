Minister for Industry and Science, Ed Husic wants to revitalise Australia's science priorities. Picture: Martin Ollman / Getty Images.
Review of science research priorities announced
By: Emilie Lauer
Industry & Research, News
September 28, 2022
The Federal Government has launched a review of the National Science and Research Priorities saying the current list put into place in 2015 by the then coalition government is now outdated.
