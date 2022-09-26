Top Stories
Home | Faculty Focus | New university alliance aims to tackle environmental crisis
Curtin University Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne. Picture: Supplied.

New university alliance aims to tackle environmental crisis

By: Emilie Lauer in Faculty Focus, News, Top Stories September 26, 2022 0

Curtin University has joined forces with the University of Aberdeen and the University of Calgary to tackle global environmental issues as part of a new tripartite alliance. 

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue