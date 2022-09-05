Training for the future labour market and skilled migration were core issues addressed at the summit. Picture: Gary Ramage/NewsWire.
Jobs summit: changes to attract more international students
By: Eleanor Campbell
in News, News, Top Stories
September 5, 2022
Increased post-study work rights for international students, changes to bargaining agreements, and better access to TAFE were major outcomes from last week’s Jobs and Skills summit.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login