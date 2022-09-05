Top Stories
Training for the future labour market and skilled migration were core issues addressed at the summit. Picture: Gary Ramage/NewsWire.

Jobs summit: changes to attract more international students

Increased post-study work rights for international students, changes to bargaining agreements, and better access to TAFE were major outcomes from last week’s Jobs and Skills summit. 

