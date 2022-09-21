HEDx Podcast: How do we support all students to gain access to education? episode 58

University of Surrey, UK vice chancellor and President Max Lu shares his experiences of putting in place a transitionary three-year strategy responding to the combination of Brexit and pandemic recovery.

The strategy focuses on addressing the student experience, increasing research impact and building an operational platform for future growth, together with a focused philanthropic campaign to raise funds to support equitable student access.

He also draws some parallels with his prior experience as Provost and DVC R at University of Queensland, and his insights provide timely lessons for leaders elsewhere.