UNE Vice-Chancellor faces assault charges

University of New England Vice Chancellor Professor Brigid Heywood is due to front court after she allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Armidale on March 8.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
University of New England Vice Chancellor Professor Brigid Heywood is due to front court after she allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Armidale on March 8.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.