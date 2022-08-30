Top Stories
Federal Education Minister Jason Clare announced a review of the Australian Research Council on Tuesday. Picture: Gary Ramage/NewsWire.

Minister announces ARC overhaul

By: Eleanor Campbell in News, Top Stories August 30, 2022 0

Australian Research Council grants will be doled out under a stricter timeframe and application processes will be refined under new reforms led by the federal government. 

