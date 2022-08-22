Top Stories
Home | Radio+TV | News | Indigenous scholars etch their mark on Oxford
This year's Charles Perkins Scholars, Ethan Taylor (far left) and Rebecca Beutel (second left) Picture: Supplied.

Indigenous scholars etch their mark on Oxford

By: Eleanor Campbell in News, Top Stories August 22, 2022 0

For Warumungu and Warlmanpa man Ethan Taylor, the opportunity to travel and study at one of the world’s oldest and most elite universities brings mixed emotions.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue